A submitted written question will be heard by the full council meeting of October 12 from Haverfordwest Priory county councillor David Bryan, who has championed the issue previously.

Cllr Bryan’s question reads: “Pavement parking is a problem that will not go away. When vehicles are parked on pavements it presents real difficulties for certain elements of society.

“A fit and able person no doubt is not affected in the same way as parents with pushchairs, partially sighted people and residents using mobility scooters.

“To go along a pavement that is blocked means they have to step out into a usually busy and dangerous road on immediately curtail their journey.

“Roads are for vehicles. Pavements are for pedestrians.”

His question will add: “Selfish motorists who pay no regard to the consequences of their actions have no deterrent it seems.

“An affected person who can't get past the obstruction phones both the police and the council, and from accounts I have received from residents, neither body seems interested.

“But some public body should be interested.”

He will warn: “Not only are lives being put at risk but the damage being done to pavements is costly for the local authority to repair.

“That damage could also involve costly liability claims if a resident sues for injuries brought about by uneven, broken pavements. Does PCC need this sort of expenditure in times of severe budget cuts?

“I am sure the Leader [Cllr Dvid Simpson] agrees with me that something needs to be done. It is no use waiting for the Welsh Government to take action.

“They started a review in 2019, decided to implement the results of that review in 2021 and then put it off to who knows when.

“A Sustrans survey across the UK of 24,000 people resulted in 70 per cent of people saying that banning the obstruction caused by pavement parking would encourage them to walk more.

“The Welsh Government says one of the reasons it has brought in 20mph limits is to encourage people to walk more. Pavement parking bans would surely go hand-in-hand.

“What action is being considered by PCC to ban pavement parking?”

A response from the appropriate senior councillor will be heard at the October 12 meeting.