Homes and businesses in the SA67, SA68, SA69, SA70 and SA86 - covering the Tenby, Saundersfoot, Kilgetty and rural inland areas - suffered the outage at 10.35 am.

The areas affected by the power cut. (Image: National Grid)

National Grid - formerly Western Power Distribution - said that a fault on the high voltage network was to blame, and that a total of 9,261 properties were affected.

The company gave a time of 12.30pm for the power to be restored and said it was 'working hard' to resolve the issue.

Never was a truer word spoken - for by 10.53am, the power was back on in every area.