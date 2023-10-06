More than 9,200 properties in Pembrokeshire were affected by a brief power cut this morning, Friday October 6.
Homes and businesses in the SA67, SA68, SA69, SA70 and SA86 - covering the Tenby, Saundersfoot, Kilgetty and rural inland areas - suffered the outage at 10.35 am.
National Grid - formerly Western Power Distribution - said that a fault on the high voltage network was to blame, and that a total of 9,261 properties were affected.
The company gave a time of 12.30pm for the power to be restored and said it was 'working hard' to resolve the issue.
Never was a truer word spoken - for by 10.53am, the power was back on in every area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here