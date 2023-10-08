Rev Marcus Zipperlen led the service and before the first hymn, the banner was brought to the altar.

Mothers’ Union Diocesan president, Heather Witt, welcomed everyone to the celebration.

The address was given by Rev Canon Alan Chadwick who spoke about the Mothers’ Union, members' faith and the way forward.

Prayers were led by Lorna Cecil, Mothers’ Union vice -president of St David’s Archdeaconry.

The Act of Belief and Dedication was led by Rev Glenys Payne, Diocesan Mothers’ Union chaplain.

The blessing and final hymn brought the service to a close.

The 60 people who attended were Time for tea - and a slice of celebration cake! (Image: Johnston MU)Mothers’ Union members, church members, clergy and members of the community.

Guests enjoyed afternoon tea and fellowship following the service, and a cake made for the occasion was cut by Rev Alan Chadwick. Photographs and records of Mothers’ Union in Johnston and the Diocese were also on display.