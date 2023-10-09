In February, the county council’s Cabinet backed the introduction of charges at the car park, on the edge of Haverfordwest’s town centre, during a wider item on short-stay parking in the county.

In a submitted question before the October 12 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest Merlins Bridge councillor John Cole will ask: “With the introduction of parking charges introduced at County Hall can council be informed of the following.

“What is the current revenue received at the site since charges have been implemented, with the breakdown to include revenue related to the Saturday/Sunday period.

“The use of the carpark over the Saturday/Sunday period has fallen dramatically since the introduction of charges, and surely means a drastically reduced footfall in our county town.

“Are there any assessments of impact to businesses within the town post-charge introduction, for comparison against when the public had free parking?”

Cllr Cole will also ask a question on the town’s historic Shire Hall, which served as a courthouse for 168 years, up until 2004.

“With the Shire Hall being a prominent building within the town centre, and laying empty and looking neglected, can the relevant member provide an answer to the following.

“Can it be confirmed if this building is under council control, i.e. rented/leased and, if so, what conditions are included to ensure that the building is kept in good order/condition, including whether regular inspections are carried out?”