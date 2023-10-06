Folly Farm is recognised for playing its part in the My Tree, Our Forest project.

This ambitious scheme was formulated by the Welsh Government, Coed Cymru and Llais y Goedwig to offer a free tree to every household in Wales to plant in their garden or surrounding green spaces. Hundreds of volunteers worked hard to distribute tree saplings to hubs across the country.

Many varieties of native trees were on offer. (Image: Folly Farm)

Folly Farm acted as a distribution hub for south Pembrokeshire and gave away around 2,000 saplings to local residents and guests, with the help of volunteers and staff.

Remaining trees were planted on the nature reserve at Folly Farm on behalf of those that didn’t have a suitable area to plant one.

The Great British Wildlife Restoration, inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s Wild Isles BBC TV series, has been organised by BIAZA (British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums).

It will shine a spotlight on some of the amazing work taking place to tackle the drastic decline of our native species and will urge politicians to act now for our nature.

Folly Farm joins 21 other shortlisted projects. Collectively these projects have helped thousands of animals, habitats and eco-systems, as well as inspiring thousands of people with their stories. Species being helped include red squirrels, oysters, and even glow worms.

Dr Jo Judge, chief executive officer of BIAZA, said; “We have an extraordinary shortlist of projects. They demonstrate that zoos and aquariums are not just saving exotic species, but supporting wildlife on our doorstep.

“We have to treasure the nature we have and help it thrive. It should be widely known that BIAZA zoos and aquariums are doing just that. It’s a source of hope and something we can all be proud of.”

A new report shows British wildlife is in decline and needs serious help.

The State of Nature report showed 1,500 native species are at risk of being lost and one in six species are at risk of extinction.

Folly Farm conservation officer, Jack Gradidge, said: “We’re so pleased we could help Coed Cymru and the Welsh Government to give everyone in Wales the opportunity to plant their own tree.

"The scheme was a great chance to talk to local residents and discuss our love for nature and the struggles it is facing.”