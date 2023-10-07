We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is statues as there are a number of statues across the county commemorating various people and events.

We received a few submissions of statues from across the county including memorials to fishermen, famous figures and fish. Here are just a few of our favourites.

A tribute to Milford Haven Fishermen on The Rath (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

William Marshal statue in Pembroke (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Statue of the Blessed Virgin at St Non's Well (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Minelayer statue (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Fish statue in Amroth (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Isambard Kingdom Brunel statue in Neyland (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

