THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is statues as there are a number of statues across the county commemorating various people and events.

We received a few submissions of statues from across the county including memorials to fishermen, famous figures and fish. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: A tribute to Milford Haven Fishermen on The RathA tribute to Milford Haven Fishermen on The Rath (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: William Marshal statue in PembrokeWilliam Marshal statue in Pembroke (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Statue of the Blessed Virgin at St Non's WellStatue of the Blessed Virgin at St Non's Well (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Minelayer statueMinelayer statue (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fish statue in AmrothFish statue in Amroth (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Isambard Kingdom Brunel statue in NeylandIsambard Kingdom Brunel statue in Neyland (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

