Last month, Amroth and Saundersfoot North county councillor – and Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance – Cllr Alec Cormack launched an online petition calling for a halt to any new caravan sites in areas “already at capacity,” including his own.

Cllr Cormack has created the petition “To stop all new caravan sites in areas of the county that are already at capacity, including Pleasant Valley, Summerhill and surrounding areas close to the coast and National Park, and around Narberth as well as New Hedges and the area around Broadmoor and Penally”.

The petition – on the county council’s own website - adds: “Some areas of Pembrokeshire have a lot of caravan sites and some areas have none. We’re conducting this petition to get Pembrokeshire County Council to stop allowing any new caravan sites in those areas that are already full to capacity.”

At the October 12 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Jamie Adams will ask a pre-submitted question: “Could the Cabinet Member for Finance [Cllr Alec Cormack] provide an assurance that he recognises the importance of the breadth of tourism offer which underpins the visitor economy of Pembrokeshire and that investment in facilities is a key driver to increasing the long-term sustainability of the sector?”

Cllr Cormack’s petition says a 2019 council-commissioned report, available on the county council’s website “identified that there were already areas of South Pembrokeshire that were at capacity, including Pleasant Valley, Summerhill and surrounding areas close to the coast and National Park, and around Narberth as well as New Hedges and the area around Broadmoor and Penally”.

Cllr Adams’ question will be heard at the October 12 meeting.