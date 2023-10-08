First up we have a beautiful little yard cat who is suitable for living in a yard, smallholding or a stable-type home.

Yard Cat (Image: Greenacres)

Here is Benji, a seven-year-old handsome domestic shorthair tabby cat. Benji has been described by Greenhill Rescue as 'a very kind gentleman that would love a lap to call his own'.

Benji (Image: Greenacres)

Socks is a beautiful nine-year-old terrier who was found tied up and abandoned at a local veterinary practice. He's a wonderful, happy-go-lucky little chap who is good with people and other dogs.

Socks (Image: Greenacres)

The lovely two-year-old Lizzy, who is a timid Pomsky. Lizzy would thrive in a quiet home with another dog to keep her company.

Lizzy (Image: Greenacres)

Finally we have Chief, a four-year-old German Shepherd who is a strong, intelligent lad who is looking for a pet-free, breed experienced home. Chief knows all the basic commands.

Chief (Image: Greenacres)

If you would like to adopt one of these beautiful animals, visit the Greenacres Rescue website.