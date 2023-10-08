A WOMAN is wanted by police for failing to comply with a post-sentence supervision requirements.

Amy Woolston, 20, of no fixed abode, was jailed for on July 6 for 14 weeks due to repeated domestic violence and assaulting emergency workers.

She is accused of failing to comply with the post-sentence requirements by breaching a curfew and not residing at the approved address on September 29, reporting misusing drugs and alcohol on October 2, and failing to attend an appointment on October 3.

A warrant for Woolston’s arrest was issued at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 5.