Known to millions as the ’Go Compare’ advert maestro, he recently picked up the accolade of Celebrity Masterchef 2023.

The Radio Wales presenter also wears the hat of president of Tenby Male Choir, and recently he donned the choir’s commemorative tie to take centre stage at its gala concert to celebrate a successful summer season.

Tenby Male Choir president Wynne Evans posted a picture of himself in his choir tie before the concert. (Image: Wynne Evans)

Now in its 48th year, the choir is proud to have raised thousands of pounds annually for charities and good causes.

This summer's concerts have raised amounts between £500 and £1500 for charities including Save the Children, Parkinsons UK, Prostate Cymru, RNLI, Samaritans, Patch, St Johns Church and the James Hopkins Trust.

Along with Wynne, guests at the concert at St Mary’s Church on September 28 were the Serendipity Choir and soloist Miranda Morgan

The evening was opened by Wynne who welcomed people to the packed church and thanked them for coming out on such a dark and stormy evening to support their local choirs.

The choir staged the gala concert to celebrate its successful summer season. (Image: Tenby Male Choir)

Tenby opened with a rousing performance of Rachie, followed by the mellifluous Shenandoah and one of the choir’s new songs this year, the Beach Boys’ God Only Knows.

The first set closed with the powerful African Prayer, best known today as the basis of the South African national anthem,

The choir’s deputy musical director, Miranda Morgan, then played two beautiful piano pieces - The Dance of the Watergrass and Wedding Day at Troldhaugen - which delighted the audience.

Serendipity Ladies Choir from Narberth followed, opening with a heartfelt rendition of The Rose, made famous by Bette Midler who sang it in the film of the same name.

Elton John’s Your Song and The Beatles’ Yesterday followed before their pièce de résistance, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which drew massive applause from all present.

After a short interval, Serendipity returned to the stage with the moving You Raise Me Up, the lilting Carrickfergus and the haunting Lily and the Rose before a stirring medley from the 1992 film Sister Act.

Wynne recently won the Celebrity Masterchef title. (Image: Wynne Evans)

President Wynne then took centre stage to talk about the power of singing in choirs to improve physical and mental health, to tell some inside stories from the Masterchef kitchen and the Welsh National Opera, and to sing, filling the church with his powerful, operatic tones for My Life Belongs to You and The Impossible Dream.

Tenby Male Choir’s final set began with the powerful Welsh hymn Llef before the peace of the acapella Calm is the Sea. Another new song - the powerful and moving All By Myself by Eric Carmen, set to Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No.2 - was very well received.

The choir concluded their performance with Queen’s popular anthem We Are the Champions, with Wynne and the audience joining in.

The concert was brought to a close by all performers joining to sing Calon Lan, followed by anthems.

Wynne presented gifts of flowers to Juliet Rossiter and Heather Williams, musical director and accompanist of Serendipity; Miranda Morgan, guest piano soloist, and Paul Rapi and Jill WIlliams, musical director and accompanist of Tenby Male Choir.

Chairman Terry Evans thanked all present and presented a gift to president Wynne in recognition of the support he continues to offer the choir.