The annual Local Authority Caterers Association (LACA) Wales Recognition of Excellence Awards will be held later this month, and a group of the Pembrokeshire team will be there to celebrate their achievements.

The event showcases individuals and teams who continue to make a real difference to education catering and school food with a record number of high-quality submissions considered by organisers this year.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s catering service has been shortlisted in five categories including for an Innovation Award and a Community Impact Award, the latter for the work with the community soup nights.

School Catering Team of the Year could be won by the teams at Haverfordwest High or Tenby VC School while Area Supervisors Sian Davies and Emma Williams are in with a chance of taking home a Shining Star Award.

Catering Management Team of the Year could also be awarded to Pembrokeshire.

On the night the prestigious LACA Wales Region Chair’s Award will also be presented to a special individual or group of people, as decided by the regional committee, in acknowledgement of what can be very different contributions to education catering in Wales.

Cabinet Member for Education and the Welsh Language Cllr Guy Woodham said: “The Catering teams all work incredibly hard so it is fantastic to see that recognised by the LACA. To be shortlisted for such prestigious awards when up against nominations across Wales is an achievement in itself and they should all be extremely proud.”