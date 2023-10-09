The men were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Cilgerran and failing to follow the steps outlined in a listed building enforcement notice in Fishguard.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

RHYS LLOYD, 41, of Pen Y Bryn, near Cardigan, is accused of assaulting a man at a Pembrokeshire pub.

Lloyd has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man at the Cardiff Arms in Cilgerran on March 7.

He was granted bail at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on September 27.

Lloyd was ordered to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on November 9.

PAUL MASON, of Newport Road in Fishguard, has denied failing to follow a listed building enforcement notice.

Mason is accused of, between March 13 and June 8 in Fishguard, failing to follow the steps outlined in the enforcement notice issued by Pembrokeshire County Council on June 17, 2021.

A listed building enforcement notice enables a local authority to require remediation of unauthorised works to bring a building either back to its former state or, where it’s not practical or desirable, to remove the effect of the unauthorised works.

Mason pleaded not guilty on October 5 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

His case was adjourned until December 7.