Stunned Sean Edwards, 51, was renewing a hot water system for Jerome – Bronn in the hit HBO fantasy series – when he got a call from People’s Postcode Lottery.

Now the dad-of-two is celebrating with fiancée Caroline Key, 47, after winning £400,000 in the Millionaire Street draw.

Sean shared the £1m jackpot with three neighbours in the tiny village of Llandeloy after SA62 6LJ was revealed as the winner of Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize today, Saturday, October 7.

Ex-Royal Logistics Corps sergeant Alan Pike, 57, and Maria Perkins, 55, also celebrated their win, scooping £200,000 each.

Sean – who is also a tenant farmer - said: “I was in an attic that belongs to the actor Jerome Flynn when I got the phone call. I was a little bit busy and told them I didn’t have time to take the call and asked them to ring me back.

“I was back up at Jerome’s this morning when a friend of mine messaged me and asked if I knew the PPL camera crew were on the street. I phoned Caroline and she said they were, so I came straight home.”

And when shaking Sean was presented with his cheque, he said: “I’m gobsmacked and ecstatic”, before turning to Caroline and adding: “We’re going to get married now.”

Every ticket was worth £200,000, but Sean doubled his winnings with two briefs.

Now the dad-of-two plans to give up plumbing and open a therapy farm with his partner.

The couple already have a tenancy on land near their home where they breed sheep – as well as keeping goats, cows and geese.

But they are down to the last three in a selection process to take over the council tenancy of a larger farm.

And Caroline’s dream is to run it as a therapy centre which kids and adults with mental health and mobility problems can visit.

Sean – nicknamed Sean The Sheep – said: “We want to open a therapy farm.

“I’ve been a self-employed plumber for 18 years and I’ve been saying for a long time that I could give it up tomorrow.

“I’ve also been farming and doing more of that than plumbing. I would genuinely give it up tomorrow. To be honest, I think we may now.

“We’ve applied to be tenants of a council farm. We’re down to the last three.”

He added: “This Is life changing for us and our family. I’m still in shock. This will change a lot of lives.”

Caroline – who’s known as Mrs Sheep – said: “The farm would be for children and adults who struggle with mental health or people with mobility issues. We want people to be able to come to us to feed the animals and experience the farming side of things.

“It’s a bit of a cliché, but farming is definitely a way of life for us.”

She added: “Sean does so much for everybody. He’s got the biggest heart. He deserves it.”

The couple – who have been together for five years and have five daughters between them – now plan to wed after Sean proposed last year.

But he also has another love he might get together with now.

He grinned: “It’s been my dream to drive a Formula 1 car round a track. I think I might try to see if I can do that.”

He added: “We’re a small, close-knit community. We all get on. I’m so pleased for the others who’ve won, because they’re friends and they are genuinely lovely people.”