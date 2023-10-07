Little Ariel took the local and national media by storm last week after she was discovered abandoned in the Dock.

The 12-week old pup has she has two additional hind legs and the beginnings of a second vulva. Her pelvis also hasn’t yet formed properly as the result of an extra hip joint.

Ariel was handed into Medivet in Pembroke on Wednesday, September 27. She was subsequently taken to Greenacres Rescue Centre, via the local authority dog warden, who had their own vet, Fenton Vets, look over her.

On Monday, October 2, Ariel was rehomed at a foster home.

The plan is to let her settle at her foster home after her ordeal. She will then be reassessed by vet Charlotte Biddle in one month's time.

The ultimate aim is to remove her additional limbs and explore the function of her remaining leg.

However, it’s likely that the adorable little pup is going to need multiple surgeries.

Greenacre’s Mikey Lawlor noted that Ariel, although timid, is much more relaxed when in the company of the other dogs in her foster home.

The most recent photos released by Greenacres this week show the pup relaxed and happy in the company of her canine foster siblings, who seem to watch over her protectively.

“She has settled into her foster home wonderfully and we are now looking at starting her vaccinations,” said Mikey.

“Thank you to all of her supporters for your generosity and kindness.”

Greenacres will need to raise a significant amount of money to cover Ariel’s vet bills, as well as the money needed to support all the other animals in their care.

“A huge thank you to everyone that has donated to Greenacres to support her care and our work, it’s very much appreciate,” said Mikey.

You can donate to Greenacres via Facebook or via PayPal - paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/129520 and via the website - https://donorbox.org/pennies-for-lives You can also make a bank transfer to Greenacres Rescue HSBC - A/C 01580299 Sort code 40-23-21 Cheques can be posted to Greenacres Rescue, Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest SA62 3XA.