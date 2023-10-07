A rescue helicopter, Dyfed-Powys Police, the Wales Ambulance Service, Fishguard RNLI inshore lifeboat and HM Coastguards Fishguard were all tasked to the Goodwick area at around 1.30am this morning.

They were tasked rescue a woman in her 40s who had fallen onto a concrete ledge near to the immigration office in Fishguard Harbour.

Our volunteer crew were paged at 1:41 AM today to launch the charity's D-Class inshore lifeboat following a report of a casualty who had fallen and was on a ledge near to the immigration office.

Fishguard's inshore lifeboat made its way to the area which had been identified as the Fishermans Quay near the ferry terminal.

The casualty had fallen around three metres onto the slip below and was laying close to the waterline.

Due to the location of the casualty the other agencies were able to reach her from the shore while the lifeboat crew provided water safety cover.

With the casualty safely conveyed into the ambulance and then taken to the Phoenix Centre playing fields where Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 was waiting.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station where it was recovered and made ready again for service at 2:53 AM.

The helicopter arrived in Goodwick shortly before 4am and set off around an hour later at 4.55am. It took the woman to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where it is understood to have arrived at around 5.30am.

All units were returned to station at 5.53 this morning.