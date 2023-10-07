The analysis looked at historical data from the Department for Transport Statistics to see which Welsh areas had the highest average collisions per billion vehicle miles over a ten-year period.

It found that Pembrokeshire is statistically Wales’ most dangerous area to drive in.

Between 2012 and 2021, there were, on average, 370 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the county each year.

2012 was found to be the most dangerous year, with 491 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and 2021 was seemingly the safest, with just 326 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Coming in a close second was neighbouring Ceredigion, with 362 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average.

The county’s most dangerous year was found to be 2012 once again, with 472 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and 2020 was the safest, with just 274.

Across the whole of Wales, the average number of collisions per billion vehicle miles was 275, which is exactly half the average of the whole of England, which sits at 550.

A spokesperson for OneSureInsurance, which undertook the analysis, said: “This list is varied in terms of its mix of rural and urban areas, showing that more cars on the road doesn’t always mean more crashes.

“Often, high speeds in the countryside can lead to incidents, which is shown with several more rural areas being present in the top ten.”