Nick Chiltern, who a well-known Fishguard business owner, arrived in Jerusalem yesterday after completing charity bike ride of the West Bank.

This morning Palestinian resistance launched a major surprise attack on Israel and in response Israel declared war.

Retaliatory Israeli air strikes have been launched on Gaza, killing 161 people and injuring nearly 1,000, according to Palestinian officials.

This morning Nick had been out and about in Jerusalem and had visited the Dome on the Rock shrine, the oldest existing Islamic monument.

However, the city is now locked down and the airport is closed. Nick is confined to his hotel.

“We could see the iron dome in action and three helicopter gunships flew over,” said Nick. “Jerusalem is locked down, no one is allowed in or out past check points."

He said this afternoon has seemed quieter with the sounds of fighting dying down since lunch time.

“There are locals going about their usual business; Muslims, Christians and Jews,” he said.

“I personally don’t think many Palestinians want to fight. They just want justice for the apartheid they receive and indignities they receive.”

Nick was due to fly home tomorrow but is now looking at a couple of days restricted to his hotel.

“We are safe in our hotel,” he said. “We are possibly looking at a day or two confined until Israel reopens the airport.”