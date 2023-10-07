Retired Wolfscastle minister Geoffrey Eynon and his daughter Angharad Smiriglia walked 175 miles, walking an average of two and a half miles every day for 70 days on the lead up to Geoffrey’s 70th birthday.

They decided to raise money for Pembrokeshire Cancer Services and Bone Cancer Research Trust.

This was to thank both organisations and recognise their importance to the family. A decade ago Geoffrey was diagnosed with chordoma, a very rare type of bone cancer that affects one in 800,000 people every year.

After various hospital consultations, scans and biopsies, it was decided to remove the slow-growing malignant tumour by removing one third of his left fibula; the bone in the lower leg.

“Thankfully I made a full recovery following the surgery and have remained free of the disease for 10 years,” he said.

The father daughter pair walked 175 miles, the distance from Fishguard Health Centre to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Birmingham via Withybush Hospital, all important places where Geoffrey was treated.

“We are totally overwhelmed with the support and messages of goodwill sent to us during our challenge,” said Angharad.

“It was difficult on some days getting out in bad weather, but the support and donations helped push us on and complete the challenge.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated and say thank you for every well wish we received. A special thank you to Katie in the fundraising team for her guidance and encouragement throughout.

“We would also like to use this opportunity to thank every professional that supported Dad on his cancer journey 10 years ago, both locally and further afield, and those who dedicate their lives to supporting people on their cancer journeys. We dedicate our fundraising efforts to you all.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official NHS charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, added: “We would like to say a big thank you to Geoffrey and Angharad for their kind donation. The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide, and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”