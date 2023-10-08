Identified as one of three main fuel tanks in each wing of the giant Sunderland, it was brought to the Centre by Barry Davies, of West Hill, The Ridgeway, Manorbier.

Said Barry: “The tank was put to very good use storing fuel at a neighbouring farm, Summerhill, by Mr David Packer. Recently the farm has changed hands and the tank was given to me.

“I am delighted that the Heritage Centre team has identified it as from a Sunderland so it has returned to base.”

Barry Davies (centre) shows the Sunderland fuel tank to Heritage Centre olunteers Paul Emens (left) and Malcolm Miles. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

The centre already has a similar tank and there is speculation that both came from a Sunderland which successfully landed on Angle Airfield in May 1943, 80 years ago.

The ‘new’ tank still retains much of its rubberised self-sealing covering – and a non-standard tap from its days of the farm.

*Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, which explores over 200 years of local maritime, military and social history, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.





For more information, see pdht.org