As the Western Telegraph reported yesterday, Saturday, four residents from the tiny village of Llandeloy have shared a £1million People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot.

Plumber Sean Edwards, ex-Royal Logistics Corps sergeant Alan Pike, 57, Maria Perkins, 55 and another neighbour were all winners. Sean took home a bumper prize of £400,000 after doubling his winnings with two briefs.

However, it’s not just Sean and his neighbours who have something to celebrate. Following their Millionaire Street win, Pembrokeshire charities will also benefit from a combined £180,000.

Local charities in each of the Millionaire Street winning areas announced following October’s Postcode Lottery draws will share a combined total of £1 million from the Postcode Community trust..

In Pembrokeshire the following charities have been chosen: Greenacres Rescue has been awarded £30,000.

The local charity started off as a small dog rescue and now tends to animals of every variety across 28 acres of land. It has taken in more than 15,000 animals since it launched in 2008.

The funds will enable the charity to cover the extensive vet bills it faces – upwards of £20,000 a month – while looking after more than 250 animals at any one time.

The money will also help fund the surgery of six-legged spaniel pup Ariel who was abandoned in Pembroke Dock.

“She’s currently with one of our foster homes while we work with our local vets to schedule surgery to remove the extra legs which are fused to her spine. She also needs some corrective work to her pelvis as well,” said Georgina Pearson, manager of Greenacres Rescue.

“We’re looking at a minimum of £5,000 for the surgery so this money means we’ll be able to give her the chance in life she truly deserves.

“We pull together what we can from our charity shops and other local donations but this support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery will be instrumental in Ariel receiving the care she needs.”

Other local charities to receive funding as a result of yesterday's win include:

Pembrokeshire Care Society, a homelessness support charity providing practical support for those affected by poverty and/or homelessness - £30,000.

SNAP Pembrokeshire, a charity for pre-school children (and families), with additional and complex needs, providing practical and creative support through the power of play- £30,000.

Pembrokeshire Voluntary Transport, a support charity which helps people who have difficulties with transport due to age, disability, personal situation, or because they live in an isolated rural area with limited public transport- - £30,000.

Tir Dewi, a support charity focussed on those in the farming sector. Providing mental health support, poverty advice and advocacy- £30,000.

Sea Trust Wales marine conservation charity, supporting monitoring and habitat restoration for marine life- £20,000.

Belle’s Story, a local charity supporting young children with life limiting illness and raising awareness of organ donation - £5,000.

Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club, which supports safe recreational use of the sea, promotes first aid and encourages the provision of facilities for young people to participate in beach activities - £5,000