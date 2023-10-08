Live

A477 - Kilgetty to Llanteg closed due to collision

By Becky Hotchin

  • A main Pembrokeshire road passing one of the county's tourist hotspots has closed due to a collision.
  • The 477 between Kilgetty and Llanteg has been closed both ways.
  • Eyewitness reports at the scene say that there is an air ambulance and a lot of ambulances present.

