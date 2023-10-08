As the president, Patrick Edgington, said: "To be able to stroke and admire these super horses is a privilege. Their gentleness and character is superb."

Two horses from the centre are currently with the Household Cavalry.

Ed, now known as Major Apollo, has been there since 2019, and took centre stage at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

He was the second horse to be sold by Dyfed Shire Horse Farm to the Household Cavalry in December 2019, following in the hoofprints of Celt, who became a drum horse in 2008. Celt splent over 10 years in the cavalry before he died in 2021.

The third Pembrokeshire horse to join up was Willa Rose, born on the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw in May 2013, the fourth generation of the Dyfed shire bloodline began by John Rees Lewis, 40 years ago.

Willa Rose, who was re-named Juno by Queen Camilla in a ceremony at Clarence House, became the first mare to take on the role of drum horse.

Carrying the rank of Major, she led the mounted parade down The Mall at King Charles III's birthday parade in June.

The Probus trip was organised by the secretary, Robin Webber.

Haverfordwest Probus No. 1 Club meets for lunch once a month at the the Mariners Hotel in Haverfordwest and welcomes new members.