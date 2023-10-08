Vision Theatre Company’s production of the beloved musical Gypsy, features a mother daughter and granddaughter in the iconic roles of Rose, June, and Baby June.

Often referred to as the greatest American musical with many songs that have become standards, Gypsy tells the extraordinary story of Rose, a determined and ambitious showbiz mother, and her daughters, June and Louise.

Set against the backdrop of the dazzling world of burlesque and vaudeville, this musical is billed as a must-see for theatre enthusiasts of all ages.

Vision Theatre Company's production of Gypsy has the added bonus of casting three talented actresses who are related by blood, creating a unique and compelling dynamic on stage.

The incomparable matriarch, Rose, will be portrayed by the seasoned performer, Terri Harrison. Terri has acted and directed for many am-dram companies across the county for many years and has been a stalwart of Vision Theatre Company since its very first production in 2021.

Joining Terri are her daughter, Naomi Hicks and granddaughter, Darcie Hicks who will bring to life the characters of June and Baby June, respectively.

"We are thrilled to have three generations of incredible talent come together for this production," said Drew Baker, director of Gypsy.

"Their shared history and real-life connection will undoubtedly bring a depth and emotional resonance to the story that is unmatched. Audiences are in for a remarkable experience.

“The Boulevard Theatre, known for its intimate setting and exceptional productions, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary performance.”

Located in the heart of Milford Haven, the theatre promises a unique and immersive experience that will transport audiences into the world of Gypsy.

Tickets for Vision Theatre Company's production of Gypsy are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.visionartswales.com. With limited seating available, it is highly recommended to book early to avoid disappointment.

Vision Theatre Company’s production of Gypsy runs from November 30 to December 2 at the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven.