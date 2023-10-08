4 Seaward is part of a prestigious development in an enviable position in the picturesque seaside village of Solva.

The Times newspaper recently named Solva as one of the best places to live in the UK. This delightful, well-appointed property is ideally placed to enjoy this wonderful coastal community.

All the principal rooms in the property benefit from sea views, with the large open plan reception room and bedrooms having direct access to terraced balconies that look out over the bay.

Enjoying an outstanding position in this development of four properties, the direct views out to sea are wonderful whatever the season.

Seaward, which has communal gardens, two terraces and parking would be a secure holiday bolt hole or low maintenance residence. This is captivating property, sure to impress any viewer.

4 Seaward is a leasehold property. There are 994 years left on the lease and an annual service charge of £900.

The details of the property are as follows: Entrance Hallway You enter the property from the large parking area, for 2/3 vehicles, to the fore and arrive in the entrance hallway. A door in front of you leads into the main living space and a staircase leads down to your left to the bedrooms. Light is brought into the home from a window to the front and glazed panels in the front door.

Main Living Space / Kitchen The main reception area is a wonderful space to unwind or entertain. Your eye is immediately drawn to the rear wall of the room which is filled with full height bi-fold doors that perfectly frame the stunning views over the coastline. Looking east along the coastline the view includes the entrance to Solva harbour, with the rocky coast providing a magnificent and constantly changing backdrop to the home.

The room offers ample space for separate seating and dining areas with the bi-fold doors opening out to an enclosed balcony with glass balustrade: perfect to extend your living space outside.

The sheltered nature of the balcony provides year-round use to this space which is a huge selling point for the property. To the left-hand side of the room you find the well-appointed kitchen area. The kitchen has been finished to a standard to match the rest of the property with solid granite worktops, hob, and sink with separate drainer. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, oven, two large cupboards with space and plumbing for a fridge/freezer and a washer and dryer, along with additional storage space.

Lower Floor Landing The staircase from the entrance hall leads you down to a central landing which has doors to the shower room and both bedrooms.

Bedroom One Both bedrooms offer sumptuous spaces to relax and unwind with the master bedroom enjoying an ensuite shower room. Like the floor above, this room benefits from a fully glazed rear wall with a door leading out to the second terrace at the rear of the property. The bedroom itself offers ample space for a king-sized bed, or two twins as currently laid out, along with built in bedroom furniture.

Ensuite Shower Room As you first enter the master bedroom you find the ensuite shower room on your right-hand side. The corner shower is complemented with the high-quality sanitary wear and tiling, making this space the perfect place to relax after a hard day on the beach.

Bedroom Two Neighbouring the master is the secondary bedroom in the property which has sole use of the shower room next door. This room also enjoys a glazed rear wall and door out to the terrace with superb views over the coast. Either of these double bedrooms would be wonderful to wake up in with the sun rising over the coastline and creating a magical start to any day.

Shower Room Next to bedroom two is the well-appointed shower room. A corner shower, lavatory, and hand basin are found in the space with high quality tilling to the walls and floor and a high-level window providing natural light.

External Seaward is accessed via a quiet country lane which leads down to the large parking area shared by the four properties.

In front of number four is parking for 2/3 vehicles along with some outdoor storage. The building is surrounded by communal gardens which provides additional privacy and green space for the residents.

The property itself enjoys a covered balcony off the main living area finished with a rail-less glass balustrade, making it the perfect place to enjoy the stunning views.

Below this balcony is another, larger, terrace accessed from both bedrooms. This space currently provides space for a good-sized hot tub along with sheltered storage under the balcony.

4 Seaward is on the market with Country Living Group for a guide price of £495,000.