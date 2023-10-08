JT Abergwaun Hotel in Fishguard, which was named Outstanding Restaurant of the Year at this year’s Food Awards Wales, will be serving a set three course Christmas lunch on December 23 for just £10 for its Community Together event.

The meal is predominantly aimed at pensioners, however JT’s owners Dan and Lois Thomas-Jones say that they want to accommodate anyone who feels they would benefit from the offer, including families with young kids who wouldn’t usually be able to go out for lunch.

“We did it last year on Christmas Eve and it was a success,” said Dan. “We wanted to accommodate more people so this year we will book Fishguard Town Hall so that we’ve got a safer space.

“We are doing it to give something back. I am part of the church and every year they come up with events to give back to the community.

“We had lot of older people who would come in on Christmas Day to our old restaurant, they would dine on their own. We wanted to do something at a more affordable cost for them.”

Dan, who won Pub Chef of the Year at the International Salon Culinaire awards last year, says that they have already had more than a hundred bookings for the lunch.

He hopes to be able to cater for between 200 and 300 people but says that if demand is higher, he will try and book the hall for the evening as well.

Dan says the meal will be a three course JT experience ‘something to bring everyone together over good food’.

He is hoping to arrange entertainment in the form of carol singers or bingo and a raffle.

Dan and Lois say that the event is not exclusively for pensioners, they will be prioritised but people of all ages can attend.

“We’ve got a lot of staff with families and young children, they can’t get to treat themselves and go out. For them to go out and have a £10 lunch with parents and grandparents would be a nice thing to do at Christmas.

“f you are interested in coming but are worried you don’t qualify please get in touch and I’m sure we can accommodate you.”

JT’s Community Together Christmas lunch will cost £10 for a set three course menu.

There will be two sittings at Fishguard Town Hall at 12pm and 2.30pm.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.