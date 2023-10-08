Quarry Park Camping has been rated in the top five UK campsites that are the best for cosy campervan getaways.

Analysts have ranked the top-rated cosy campervan holiday spots within national parks to visit this autumn.

To do this they looked at the ratings listed on popular website campsites.co.uk and found the most-loved sites in each national park.

Pembrokeshire’s Quarry Park came joint third in the whole of the UK, with a score of 7.7 out of ten.

“It’s lovely,” said campsite owner Matt Gardner. “We’ve had a lot of guests from campsites.co.uk this year and we are very lucky as we always seem to get really nice people.

“We are quite a new campsite, this is out third season. We are a small business and reviews are key.

“It’s really nice to get the recognition.”

Quarry Park Campsite is located in Wiston and is the recipient of a Pitchup award as well as being a member of the Greener Camping Club.

It boasts flushing and eco toilets, electric showers, nature walks as well as private BBQ areas and fire pits.

The campsite is on the site of a farmhouse which then became a patio and pots centre selling garden furniture and terracotta pots. Giant pots are still used around the garden with old farm implements being used as trellises for climbing plants.

The site offers we offer multiple grass field pitches, each with its own firepit, in various fields. It also has two fully furnished six metre Yurts with kitchen cabins and private toilet/shower facilities.

Pembrokeshire as a county also ranked highly in the research by Select Van Leasing.

The county was ranked overall as the second best national park, out of the 14 national parks in the UK, for a campervan holiday.

.“Runner-up in the Select Van Leasing analysis was the glorious Pembrokeshire Coast National Park,” said a spokesman for the company.

“Where you can spot spectacular sea life like basking sharks, dolphins and Atlantic grey seals.”