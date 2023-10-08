The A40 has been closed in both directions following a traffic collision between the Scotchwell roundabout in Haverfordwest, and Slebech.

It is understood that the collision took place at around 9pm this evening, Sunday, October 8.

The emergency services are currently at the scene and the number of vehicles involved in the collision has yet to be confirmed by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route.