“He’s controlled my life for far too long,” the woman, who will reman nameless, said in a victim impact statement read out to Haverfordwest magistrates court this week.

“I was scared for my children, and he was constantly belittling me. He made me feel so small.”

The statement was made in relation to Own Maddocks, 23, who admitted two charges of assaulting the woman by beating during an incident at the Sunnyvale Holiday Park in Saundersfoot on May 21.

“Both incidents took place on the same day,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan. “He was verbally abusive and started punching her subtly to her arms so that people couldn’t see.”

Ms Vaughan said that Maddocks also punched the victim to her right eye and kicked her to the bottom of her leg.

“Similar behaviour continued throughout the day, and she was heavily bruised as a result of the assaults," said Miss Vaughan.

Photographs were shown to the magistrates of the victim’s injuries.

“I’m absolutely devastated and broken that it’s come to this,” continued the victim in her statement.

“His behaviour continued all day - in the caravan, when we went out, in front of the children - and it made me feel so embarassed.

"I’ve now got a job which he never allowed me to get before, and I don’t want him to contact me again as he’s controlled my life for far too long.”

Maddocks, of Hywel Road, Haverfordwest, was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He’d been drinking and has no memory of what happened that day,” he said. “He can’t deny anything.”

Meanwhile probation officer Julie Norman confirmed that the offences were committed just six weeks after Maddocks was subjected to a Community Order following a conviction of common assault against the same victim.

“His engagement with the probation service has been positive but it’s disappointing that he’s here for similar offences against the same victim,” she said.

“He’s now being multi-managed by the probation and the police.”

Maddocks was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody suspended for two years.

He must complete a ‘Building Better Relationships ‘programme as well as 20 rehabilitation requirement days.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victim as well as £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. A restraining order was imposed preventing him from having any contact with the victim for the next two years.

