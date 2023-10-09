The crash on the the A477 Kilgetty bypass happened shortly before 10.35am yesterday, Sunday.

The A477, between the Kilgetty Roundabout and the and the Amroth turn off at Ludchurch, was closed until around 3pm with emergency services attending the scene.

Police, ambulances, fire appliances from Narberth and Tenby and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the incident.

The two casualties were medically trapped and fire fighters used small gear and a hose reel jet to deal with the incident.

A fire service spokesperson said:

"At 10.40am on Sunday, October 8th, the Narberth and Tenby crews were called to an incident along the A477 in Stepaside, Narberth.

"A road traffic collision involving two private motor vehicles had occurred.

"Two casualties were medically trapped and crew members utilised small gear and a hose reel jet to make vehicles safe. Both casualties were conveyed to hospital by land ambulances."

Crews left the scene at 12.13pm.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said that the Cymru High Acuity Response Unit, two emergency ambulances as well as an advanced paramedic practitioner and operations manager attended the incident.

Two people were taken to Glangwili hospital.

“We were called at 10.35am to reports of a road traffic accident on the A477 at Kilgetty,” said a spokesperson for the service.

“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where crews were also supported by an advanced paramedic practitioner, operations manager and the Cymru High Acuity Response Unit,

“Two people were taken to Glangwili General Hospital.”

The Western Telegraph has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police, Wales Air Ambulance and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service about the incident and will update this article as and when we have more information from them.