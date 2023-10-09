AN interactive spooky family theatre show will be coming to Pembrokeshire later this month.
Midnight Mission will explore historic evidence to uncover the truth of whether an old house in Switzerland is haunted as Agents Kahlo and Dali of the Company of International Artists work to see why portraits of world-famous writers Mary Shelley, Lord Byron and John Polidori have started to behave strangely.
As they work against the clock and at times, against logic itself, they need the help of the audience as the interactive playable theatre performance pays homage to spoof horror and quirky comedy.
The show is performed by Brave Bold Drama theatre company and is suitable for anyone aged six and above due to the pace of the storytelling and the deductive element. There are no baddies or blackouts in the show.
Midnight Mission will be at the Torch Theatre on Monday, October 30 at 2pm. Tickets cost £10 for an adult, £8 for a child or £32 for a family. Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.
