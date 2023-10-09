In the Silence of Blossom Sharing is a contemplative movement theatre production that ponders on the seasonality of life.

It provides a mesmerising soundscape of ambient music and texturally-rich dance, taking audiences into worlds that explore how presence and absence permeate our lives, how friends drift away, how birdsong emerges in the silence of winter and how we navigate the fragile touch of the human heart.

The work-in-progress sharing of the performance follows deep dance research amongst the forests, waves and lands of Pembrokeshire, interweaving exploration of presence and absence in our social and ecological existence.

It is put on by The Motion Pack, led by Billy Maxwell Taylor, and strives to create meditative movement worlds using textural dance theatre, embodied acrobatics, poetic text, music and design.

The performance is supported by a creative team including sound artist Stefan Janik, scenographer Dr. Lara Kipp and the support of Arts Council Wales, Torch Theatre, SPAN Arts, Jack Philp and Penquoit Centre.

The show will take place at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, on Wednesday, November 8 at 7pm. Tickets cost £20, £15, £10, £7.50 and £5 and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

There will also be a theatre workshop called Vital Footsteps on Sunday. October 22 at 3pm. It is a free meditative space to contemplate on climate care in Pembrokeshire.

The 1.5 hour workshop offers mindful movement, creative letter writing to a changing planet and a patient talking space coinciding with the In the Silence of Blossoms project.