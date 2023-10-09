Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board – has partnered with Farewill to offer the opportunity to write a will for free.

It is an opportunity for people who don’t have a will to write one and for those with a will to update it. It will mean that those who take part can ensure the people they love are remembered in their will and can, if they wish, choose their local NHS charity or any other charities.

The spaces are available on a first come, first served basis and there are a limited number of spaces available. The wills can be written online or over the phone with Farewill and can take up to 30 minutes. The team at Farewill is available seven days a week.

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “This is a great and convenient opportunity to ensure your family’s future is secure and that your wishes will be followed through – and also to support your local NHS charity if you choose to do so.

“Even a donation of 1% of your estate made to the charity will help us to provide services and activities above and beyond what the NHS can normally provide, meaning you can leave a lasting legacy for your local NHS services.”

To secure a space visit https://farewill.com/hyweldda-web call 01267 239815 or email fundraising.hyweldda@wales.nhs.uk.