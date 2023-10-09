The drivers were caught over the limit in Pembrokeshire and western Carmarthenshire.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court recently.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ALAN TAYLOR, 54, of Belfrey Close in Hubberston, breached a local traffic order by almost 30mph.

Taylor was doing 69mph on Meadow View in Robeston West – which was subject to a 40mph local traffic order on March 15.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £392 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

Taylor must also pay £90 in costs and a £156 surcharge, and was handed six penalty points.

JOEL GIBBONS, 29, of Corporation Road in Newport, Gwent, was speeding in a Tesla Model 3 in Carmarthenshire.

Gibbons was doing 86mph on the 70mph A40 at Nantyci showground on March 12.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

Gibbons must also pay a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

ADAM HEWER, 33, of Monnow Way in Bettws, Newport, Gwent, was clocked doing 20mph over the speed limit.

Hewer was driving at 50mph on the A487 at Simpson Cross – a 30mph limit – on March 14.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £404 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

Hewer was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £161. He also had six points added to his licence.

RHYDIAN GRIFFITHS, 42, of Brynhelig in St Clears, was also caught speeding in Carmarthenshire.

Griffiths was driving at 44mph on the A484 at Cwmffrwd – a 30mph limit – on March 11.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66. He must also pay a £34 surcharge, and was hit with three points on his licence.

LUCY BUCKLEY, 37, of Haven Road in Haverfordwest, was clocked speeding on the A40.

Buckley was driving at 41mph between Llanddewi Velfrey and Penblewin on March 17 whilst a 30mph local traffic order was in place.

She pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

Buckley was fined £66, and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, as well as having four points added to her licence.

SAMANTHA WHELTON, 31, of Charles Street in Milford Haven, was caught over the speed limit.

A manned speed camera on Meadow View in Robeston West caught Whelton doing 48mph while a 40mph local traffic order was in place on March 15.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

Whelton must also pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge. She also had three points added to her licence.