Cardigan Integrated Centre patients are now being invited to call into the drop-in clinics to receive their Covid-19 autumn booster vaccines.
The drop-in clinics will be held in the outpatient department at the Cardigan Integrated Centre this Saturday, October 7 (9am to 2pm) and at the same time the following Saturday, October 14.
You are eligible for the vaccines if you are aged 65 or over or if you are 64 and under and classed as being at risk.
- This includes people who are pregnant;
- who have poorly controlled asthma;
- who have a learning disability;
- who are registered with the surgery as a carer;
- who live with someone who has a weakened immune system;
- frontline health or social care workers and
- people who work in care homes for older adults.
