The men cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the children but were ordered by Cardiff Magistrates Court to make the payments on October 5.

The first man, from Laugharne, was ordered by the court to pay £2,016.67 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between October 19, 2021, and May 29, 2023.

The second man, from Haverfordwest, was ordered to pay £2,099.40 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between July 8, 2014, and May 15, 2023.

The third man, from Milford Haven, was ordered to pay £4,271.30 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between January 19, 2021, and January 18, 2023.

The fourth man, from Tenby, was ordered to pay £846 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between March 6, 2022, and June 3, 2023.

The court granted the orders after being satisfied that the defendants were liable to make the payments, were given adequate notice and had not made the payments to the Child Maintenance Group.,