Roadworks will cause closures on various sections of the M4 including near Bridgend, Newport and Prince of Wales Bridge from as early as tonight.

These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week.

🚧#M4 J23 Rogiet - Toll plaza



⛔Road closed overnight eastbound.



📆09/10/23 - 11/10/23 | ⌚21:00 - 06:00



Local diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/SoIL8MM1FN — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) October 8, 2023

M4 road closures this week

M4 - Both directions, junction 23 to Prince of Wales Bridge: The M4 from junction 23 (Rogiet) to the Prince of Wales Bridge will be affected by closures in both directions each night from Monday, October 9 to Wednesday, October 11.

Both lanes will be closed eastbound, while one lane will be closed westbound.

These closures are due to maintenance work and will be in place from 9pm until 6am each night until Wednesday.

M4 - Eastbound, junction 37: The entry slip road to the M4 at junction 37 (Pyle) will be closed each night from Monday, October 9 to Wednesday, October 18.

This road closure is due to ongoing maintenance work and will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night until Wednesday, October 18.

5 tips to help your car fuel last longer

M4 - Westbound, junction 44: The entry slip road to the M4 at junction 44 (Lon Las) will be closed each night from Sunday, October 8 to Friday, October 20.

This closure is due to ongoing maintenance work and will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night until October 20.

M4 - Westbound, junction 35 to 37: The M4 westbound between junction 35 (Pencoed) and junction 37 (Pyle) will be closed each night from Monday, October 9 to Wednesday, October 11.

These closures are due to maintenance work and will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night until Wednesday.