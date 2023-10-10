The school’s Girls Choir has been invited to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in November, with the result that they are now actively raising funds to help cover the cost.

Sunday’s service was attended by head prefects Troy and Cerys, deputy head prefect Isabel, senior prefect Catrin and three year 12 prefects, Elin, Evie and Lucy. They were also joined by the chair of governors, Mr Paul Lucas.

“We cannot thank the Gild enough for their continued support to Haverfordwest High,” commented a spokesperson for Haverfordwest High.

“They continue to make such a difference to our pupils’ experiences year after year, and many opportunities just wouldn’t be possible without their support.”