Pembrokeshire County Council has secured a replacement for the service with operator Richards Bros.

The service will begin on Wednesday, November 1 and will run from 7am until 6.30pm, Monday to Friday until March 31, 2024. The 642 and 644 fixed routes will continue to operate.

The fflecsi Bwcabus service was due to finish on October 31 after the Welsh Government funding through the Rural Development Programme ended.

The council has used some of the existing local bus service budget to fund the replacement service.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “I am delighted that the council has been able to step in and fund a replacement for the Bwcabus service until the end of March next year and I thank officers for their work on this.

“We know that the service is so important to many people in some of the most rural areas of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.”

Bookings can be made through the fflecsi app or by calling 0300 2340300.