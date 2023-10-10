The two women were due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9.

One of the defendants failed to comply with her post-sentence supervision requirements, while the other was failing to comply with a community order just a month after it was issued.

ALISHA TAYLOR STOKES, 29, of Devon Drive in Pembroke, has had a warrant issued for her arrest after failing to comply with her post-sentence supervision requirements.

After her release from prison, Stokes failed to attend appointments on August 15, September 6 and September 23.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for her arrest on October 9.

MOLLY MEYLER-WILLIAMS, 20, of no fixed abode, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order.

Meyler-Williams was sentenced to a one-year community order at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on September 6 after admitting criminal damage for destroying glass panels at a property on Victoria Terrace in Aberystwyth on May 24.

However, her case was brought back before the court after being accused of failing to report as directed on October 4 and breaching her curfew on October 5.

A warrant for Meyler-Williams’ arrest was issued at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9.