POLICE are searching for these two defendants after warrants were issued for their arrests.
The two women were due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9.
One of the defendants failed to comply with her post-sentence supervision requirements, while the other was failing to comply with a community order just a month after it was issued.
ALISHA TAYLOR STOKES, 29, of Devon Drive in Pembroke, has had a warrant issued for her arrest after failing to comply with her post-sentence supervision requirements.
After her release from prison, Stokes failed to attend appointments on August 15, September 6 and September 23.
Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for her arrest on October 9.
MOLLY MEYLER-WILLIAMS, 20, of no fixed abode, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order.
Meyler-Williams was sentenced to a one-year community order at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on September 6 after admitting criminal damage for destroying glass panels at a property on Victoria Terrace in Aberystwyth on May 24.
However, her case was brought back before the court after being accused of failing to report as directed on October 4 and breaching her curfew on October 5.
A warrant for Meyler-Williams’ arrest was issued at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9.
