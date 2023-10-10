Emma Blackmore, 43, hit out at her female victims when they were in the Out Nightclub, Pembroke Dock on the night of January 29.

Another woman attempted to intervene but she, too, was hit by Blackmore who was once again using her stiletto heel to strike out.

Blackmore, of Colley Court, Monkton, Pembroke admitted a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to her first victim, and wounding without intent to the second victim.

“The injuries were considerable,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

“One of the victims sustained a gash to the front of her forehead and a deep puncture to the top of her head when she was struck twice by the stiletto heel.

“Another young lady tried to intervene, but she was struck by the stiletto too.”

After listening to the Crown Prosecution's evidence, magistrates declined jurisdiction.

Blackmore will now be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on October 31. She was released on unconditional bail.

http://