Ashley Thomas Rogers, 29, died at the scene following a collision on May 13. He left behind a devastated family, fiancée and young son.

This was the third fatality at the junction in 12 years.

After Ashley’s death a petition calling for the introduction of comprehensive safety measures at the Fingerpost junction attracted more than 10,000 signatures in just over a month.

A video shared by the Motorcycle Action Group also highlighted how dangerous the junction was, showing vehicles pulling out of the junction, and waiting across the carriageway; forcing the oncoming traffic on the 60mph road to slow down or stop; as well as long queues of traffic waiting on the A4075 approach and cars ‘stacked up’ in the central waiting area.

The Welsh Government has now confirmed that traffic lights will be installed at the dangerous junction by next spring.

A Welsh Government spokesperson confirmed: “We intend to begin installing traffic signals at this junction by the end of the financial year.

“We have already laid new road markings and further signage improvements will follow shortly.

“We will also ban U-turns at this junction when the necessary legislative processes have been completed.”

The news has been welcomed by Pembrokeshire politicians who helped campaign for better safety measures at the dangerous junction.

However, they said that a roundabout would still be a better option for the Fingerpost.

"After years of denial by the Welsh Government regarding a serious safety issue at the Nash Fingerpost junction, I am pleased to see them finally recognising the legitimate concerns of the local community and the severity of the junction's layout,” said Samuel Kurtz, Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

"While many of us in the local area would have preferred to see a roundabout installed, as is the case in other locations along the A477, I sincerely hope that the installation of traffic lights will lead to a reduction in the number of casualties and fatalities at this junction.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who pressured the Welsh Government into taking action by signing the petition set up in memory of Ashley Thomas Rogers. Having raised this issue in the Senedd multiple times and speaking on behalf of the community, I am pleased that together we have made progress."

MP Simon Hart echoed Mr Kurtz’s call for a roundabout but said that he was pleased that something was being done at the junction.

“I think this is a remarkable achievement by some very dedicated local campaigners and I am relieved that at last the Welsh Government is admitting that this dangerous junction needs some alteration,” he said.

“I am disappointed that they aren’t taking the opportunity to put in the roundabout that we have been calling for for more than a decade. “I am concerned that lights will only be yet more ‘fiddling around the edges’ whereas a roundabout would solve the problem for once and for all and also keep the traffic flowing freely.”