Dyfed Archaeological Trust started digs at the Bridge Street site after human remains were found during demolition works to prepare for a new £6m food market being built on the site of the old Ocky White’s department store.

The Ocky White building was situated on the site of a 19th century blacksmiths and a burial ground dating back to the 1200s.

Hundreds of skeletons were found in the ancient burial ground, with roughly 50 per cent of them being children.

A call for an update on the development will be heard in a submitted question at the October 12 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council.

In her question, Councillor Di Clements will say: “The Cabinet Member for Place, Region and Climate Change [Cllr Paul Miller] informed council on March 2 in response to a question submitted by Cllr Andrew Edwards that the development would be nearing completion by the end of the year and as minuted: 'was confident the project would make a significant and positive contribution once completed’.

At the March 2 meeting, Cllr Miller said the overall costs amounted to £5.829m, including a building purchase cost of £288,000.

He said the discovery of the human remains had led to an overspend on the project, saying Cabinet had previously backed revisions to the total approved budget of £12.34m, adding it was “significantly in excess of where we wanted to be when the project started”.

He added: “It has been a wildly expensive and difficult exercise for the programme, but we are confident it will make a huge and significant positive contribution to Haverfordwest when it is completed this year.”

Following that meeting, Cllr Clements seeks answers to three questions.