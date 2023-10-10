The defendants all admitting breaching their orders by not attending appointments.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

JOHN BENDALL, 27, of Cashfield Way in Haverfordwest, has been ordered to pay more than £1,600 after failing to comply with his community order.

Bendall was sentenced to a one-year community order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 19 after assaulting a man in Plymouth on August 12.

However, he did not attend appointments with the probation service on August 2 and 9.

He admitted not attending the appointments, and was issued with a £1,557 fine at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9, and was ordered to pay £60 in costs.

CLAIRE EVANS, 43, of Chestnut Way in Mount Estate, Milford Haven, admitted breaching a community order.

The community order was imposed by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 12 for common assault in Haverfordwest on June 20.

The court heard Evans failed to attend a probation appointment on August 17, and failing to attend an joint-appointment with both Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service (DDAS) and probation on September 21.

She admitted the breach of the community order, and must pay an £80 fine and £60 in costs at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9.

JAMES GOULD, 34, of St Davids Road in Milford Haven, failed to attend appointments with DDAS and the probation service.

Gould was made the subject of a community order on June 12 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

But he then didn’t attend an appointment with DDAS on August 31 or a probation appointment on September 14.

Gould admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9. He must now complete up to five rehabilitation activity requirement days, and was ordered to pay costs of £60.