Belle’s Ball was held at Wolfscastle Country Hotel to raise money for Belle’s Story.

The Belle’s Story charity was set up in memory of Wolfscastle's Belle Curran, who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old.

During her lifetime Belle, along with her family friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well as increasing awareness of organ donation.

Belle's Story has continued that work and also helps make a difference to young people touched by life-changing illness and disabilities, by providing direct support to them and their families and helping grant their dreams.

Belle’s Ball is one of the charity’s annual fundraising highlights.

This year entertainment was provided by Dorian Magic, magician and The Connections live band who played a mixture of soul, funk and Motown.

There was a mouth-watering menu including chicken satay, beef Bourguignon, Paneer Korma curry, mango and passionfruit parfait, exotic fruit salsa and coconut and lime sorbet.

Many guests followed their meal with a drink or two from the fabulous cocktail menu, with £1 from each cocktail sold going directly to Belle’s Story.

There was a VIP reception with glasses of fizz and canapés for the event’s sponsors and Raw Photography photographed guests in the fun photo booth.

Funds were boosted through a fundraising auction with dozens of amazing goodies up for grabs as well as a raffle.

“It was an amazing night,” said Belle’s mum, Stelle. “We can’t thank everyone individually but to all who came along, bought raffle tickets and auction prizes and danced the night away, thank you so much.

“We raised in excess of £4,250 which will go directly towards granting dreams for children with shorter lives.”