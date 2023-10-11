Over the next three years, this unique service will cater for those under the age of 65, who are experiencing early onset dementia. It will provide a safe and supportive space for them to meet others in a similar situation, access peer support, and improve their general mental and physical wellbeing.

Gill Leese, whose husband has young onset dementia, explains why this service is unlike any other.

“When my husband was diagnosed with young onset dementia, there were no services that catered for the needs of younger people with dementia,” she said.

“He often told me that everything is for older people, and wouldn’t be wonderful if there was something for younger people like him - something social, stimulating and age appropriate.”

Elsewhere in Pembrokeshire, Trees for Tomorrow, will use a National Lottery grant of £15,000 to develop a social tree nursery to facilitate community-based climate action through the production of high-quality native cell grown trees, while Maynard Abercych CIC will use £9,963, to offer dance workshops for people with learning disabilities to promote physical and mental wellbeing, and creative self-expression.

John Rose, the Wales Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The National Lottery Community Fund is dedicated to supporting projects that bring people together to support their communities and create stronger social connections.

"Thank you to those who play the National Lottery for making it possible to fund new projects, such as Pembrokeshire Young Onset Dementia, which is making a huge difference to the lives of people affected by dementia and their loved ones, in communities across Pembrokeshire.”

