Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds across the UK, according to charity Missing People.

The charity currently lists 33 people as reported missing in Wales.

Anyone with any information that could lead to these people being found should contact the police on 101, or Missing People confidentially by calling or texting 116000 for free between 9am and 11pm, or online at missingpeople.org.uk.

Those who are missing are also urged to get in contact if possible.

James Nutley

James Nutley went missing in Tenby in 2004. (Image: Missing People)

James Nutley was 25 when he disappeared from Tenby whilst on a golfing trip with friends in 2004.

He was last spotted on CCTV on October 24, 2004 just 38 yards from his hotel on Tenby’s Esplanade, to where he was on his way in stormy weather after a night out with his golfing pals.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 04-007533.

Owain Roberts

Owain Roberts was a guitarist in local band The Reasoning. (Image: Missing People)

Owain Roberts was 36 years old when he was reported as missing.

Mr Roberts - who was a guitarist in local band The Reasoning - went missing in Cardigan on March 10, 2012.

He is 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with blue-grey eyes. When he disappeared he was wearing a black V-neck jumper and jeans, and carrying a hooded top and rucksack.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 12-000762.

Jerome Thomas

Jerome Thomas went missing aged 15 on New Year's Day in 2001. (Image: Missing People)

Jerome Thomas was reported as missing from Cardigan on New Year's Day in 2001.

He was 15 at the time, and was 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes, when last seen.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 01-000028.

Mark Harris

Mark Harris has been missing for more than a year. (Image: Missing People)

Mark Harris has been missing since June 13 last year.

Mr Harris, who was 64 at the time of his disappearance, went missing from Cardigan.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 22-002348.

David Jones

David Jones went missing almost 13 years ago. (Image: Missing People)

David Jones went missing from Carmarthenshire almost 13 years ago.

Mr Jones, who was 38 at the time, was reported missing on December 8, 2010.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 12-002058.

Roger Evans

Roger Evans was 46 when he went missing. (Image: Missing People)

Roger Evans went missing in Aberystwyth on January 16, 1996.

Mr Evans was 46 when he was reported missing.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 96-000658.

David Hugh Jones

David Hugh Jones went missing on November 19, 2019. (Image: Missing People)

It has been almost four years since David Jones went missing from Tre'r-ddol in Ceredigion.

Mr Jones was 54 when he was reported missing on November 19, 2019.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 19-005922.

James Beer

James Beer was last seen in Swansea in May this year. (Image: Missing People)

James Beer was last seen in the Loughor area of Swansea on Wednesday, May 17 of this year at 8.30pm.

He was 29 when he was reported missing, and is 5ft 8in, of slim build with short light brown hair and possibly has a goatee.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 23-002024.

Roger Simons

Roger Simons disappeared aged 78 last year. (Image: Missing People)

Roger Simons disappeared aged 78 from Glynneath last year.

He was reported missing from Neath Port Talbot on May 18, 2022.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 22-001916.

Tapiwa Matuwi

Tapiwa Matuwi went missing in Swansea in February 2019. (Image: Missing People)

Tapiwa Matuwi was 21 years old when he went missing in Swansea.

Mr Matuwi has been reported missing since February 7, 2019.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 19-000722.

Christine Bracken

Christine Bracken went missing from Swansea in May 1979. (Image: Missing People)

Christine Bracken went missing from Swansea on May 19, 1979.

She was 39 when she was reported missing.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 16-003178.

Kevin Thomas

Kevin Thomas went missing from Neath. (Image: Missing People)

Kevin Thomas was 45 years old when he went missing from Neath.

He was reported missing on February 28, 2011.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 11-002448.

Andrew Rosser

Andrew Rosser went missing in 2008. (Image: Missing People)

Andrew Rosser was reported as missing from Neath.

He was aged 34 when he was reported missing on June 26, 2008.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 09-005090

Robert Williams

Robert Williams went missing from Neath aged 15. (Image: Missing People)

Robert Williams was 15 years old when he went missing from Neath.

He was reported missing on March 22, 2002.

Any information about his welfare or whereabouts should be reported using the reference 02-000551