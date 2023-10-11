Liam Davies, 27, was caught driving his Vauxhall Vivaro on the A477 near to the Nash Fingerpost junction after consuming the controlled drug Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol. The offence took place on April 15.

A positive drug swipe was carried out by police officers after Davies was stopped and further blood tests carried out at the police custody suite showed he had three mcg of cannabis in his system. The legal limit is two.

“His job involves travelling from location to location so without a driving licence, his future is uncertain,” his solicitor, Mike Kelleher, told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“The cannabis was taken some time before, but it stays in the system for some considerable time. But he wasn’t affected by it at all.”

Davies, of Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to the charge of driving above the specified drug limit.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was fined £113. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £45 surcharge.

