Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the health board – has used donations from generous members of the public to fund self-help books for managing a number of symptoms that breast cancer patients are likely to suffer with.

Breast cancer patients are likely to experience menopausal symptoms like hot flushes and night sweats whilst going through treatment for the cancer.

The self-help books will provide information and tools to help patients understand and deal with the symptoms. It is the latest in the health board’s efforts to help breast cancer patients with these symptoms, after courses were run recently – again funded by donations.

Linsey Jones, Macmillan acute oncology coordinator, said: “We’re very grateful that charitable funds have allowed us to purchase these books.

“We previously delivered a cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) course for the management of hot flushes and night sweats to breast cancer patients who are experiencing these side effects which was funded thanks to charitable donations.

“All of the course information is provided in these self-help books, and we will give these books to patients who were interested in this course but were unable to make it.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk