Willoughby starred on the daytime chat show for 14 years, many of which she presented alongside ex-host Phillip Schofield.

Taking to social media to confirm the news, the ITV presenter said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

The former This Morning host also thanked viewers, sharing: "Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

Adding: "Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'.

"It's been an honour to just be part of it's story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and me and my family.

"I will miss you all so much."

Holly Willoughby quits ITV This Morning

Willoughby's exit comes after a man allegedly plotted to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter.

The man, Gavin Plumb was charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.

The charges suggest that the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Around-the-clock security and support for Willoughby was provided by ITV and the Police, according to PA News Agency.