St Clears station was supposed to reopen in March 2024, after the UK Government promised nearly £5 million towards the scheme while the Welsh Government pledged another £1.6 million.

But the costs have spiralled substantially, with the result that the shortfall currently stands at nearly £6 million.

“One of the reasons for the shortfall is that the costs of changing the signalling was underestimated,” explained Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP, Simon Hart.

Mr Hart has been working with Samuel Kurtz to try to bring pressure on the Welsh Government to press ahead with the scheme.

Samuel Kurtz MS said: “I’ve raised St Clears Railway Station with the Deputy Climate Change Minister on a number of occasions, and each answer leaves us with more questions.

"Despite this project being greenlit a few years ago, it now seems that the Welsh Government has made it conditional on the location of the new hospital, which conflates two issues and provides uncertainty on the entire St Clears Railway Station project.”

It was confirmed in 2020 that the train station would return to St Clears following its closure back in 1964. It was hoped that the station, which would connect Pembrokeshire with Carmarthenshire, would be active from 2024.

The nearest station for passengers living in and around St Clears is in Whitland, which is more than five miles away.

Similar plans to reopen the St Clears station surfaced in the 1970s but these, too, were abandoned.

The politicians recently organised a site meeting with local county councillors Carys Jones and Philip Hughes, who are also keen to see the project become reality. Also in attendance were Carmarthenshire County Council officials who are overseeing the project.

“It is now hoped that the costs can be engineered down and I have contacted the Transport Secretary to double check that this money will stay on the table after March next year, when the station was supposed to be open,” added Mr Hart.

Mr Kurtz, who will be raising the issue in the Senedd later this week, added: “The avoidance by the Welsh Government to give a firm commitment to this railway station shows the little interest that they have in West Wales.”